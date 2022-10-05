Mystery solved: After many hints, Velma is officially out as a lesbian in new Scooby-Doo film

And just one touch gets the nerdy mystery solver all googly-eyed.

x this my fave scene of her !! pic.twitter.com/V07OfY1nsS — Pia 🍃 (@soleildiddle) October 4, 2022

And here’s the scene in which Velma actually admits her feelings: “I’m crushing big time, Daphne. What do I do? What do I say?”

x Also here’s the part where she actually admits it 🥲🥲 pic.twitter.com/nyA3toBz80 — Trin 🎃 (@MythicalLlamaXO) October 4, 2022

The revelation just confirms suspicions among Scooby-Doo fans who have long considered Velma a lesbian icon. Of course, there were no such hints when the original animated Scooby-Doo, created by Hanna Barbera Productions, premiered as a Saturday morning cartoon in 1969.

Some members of the Scooby-Doo creative team have said that they wanted Velma to come out of the closet much earlier, but until now, were never able to make it official onscreen, according to Variety.

Variety wrote that James Gunn, who wrote the script for the live-action Scooby-Doo films released in 2002 and 2004, tweeted that he did his best to make Velma a lesbian in the two films in which Linda Cardellini played the character.

“In 2001 Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script,” Gunn wrote. “But the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel).”

Producer Tony Cervone reveals Velma was going to become romantically involved with Marcie Fleach if they’d had more time

And during 2020 Pride Month, Tony Cervone, the supervising producer on the Mystery Incorporated animated series (2010-2013) on Cartoon Network, wrote on Instagram:

“I’ve said this before, but Velma in ‘Mystery Incorporated’ is not bi. She’s gay. We always planned on Velma acting a little off and out of character when she was dating Shaggy because that relationship was wrong for her and she had unspoken difficulty with the why. There are hints about the why in that episode with the mermaid, and if you follow the entire Marcie arc it seems as clear as we could make it 10 years ago. I don’t think Marcie and Velma had time to act on their feelings during the main timeline, but post reset, they are a couple. You can not like it, but this was our intention.”

Needless to say, Velma’s coming-out film thrilled some fans:

x velma getting her lesbian debut after five decades thank u 🧡🤍💖 pic.twitter.com/1vxRaalwnG — reese 🍂 (@kayochins) October 4, 2022

And it also won praise from a leading LGBTQ advocacy group:

x Here's hoping Velma finds love (and her glasses) in future mystery adventures. 👓 🌈 https://t.co/F4mK5IYT1j — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) October 5, 2022

And now the conservative Outrage Machine has something else to get apoplectic about. Last month, they raged about the “woke elite” in Hollywood casting a Black actress, Halle Bailey, to play Ariel in a live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

Right-wing pundit Steven Crowder expressed his outrage on his podcast. claiming that he has no problem with gay TV characters, just that there shouldn’t be so many of them. “If we’re going to bitch about appropriation, why do you need to take a straight character and make her lesbian,” he said. “Just go make your own.”

x Steven Crowder complains about Velma from Scooby-Doo: "If we're going to bitch about appropriation, why do you need to take a straight character and make her lesbian? Just go make your own" pic.twitter.com/MbejxhoFsl — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) October 5, 2022

And it didn’t take long for Fox News to declare that Scooby-Doo had gone “woke.”