Medical associations ask DOJ to investigate threats against hospitals, doctors providing trans care

In a press release from Moira Szilagyi, who serves as president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, she (accurately) points out that all patients seeking treatment “deserve to get the care they need without fear for their personal safety,” whether it’s trans health care, cancer treatments, or babies fighting for life in intensive care units. Szilagyi added that we can’t stand by while threats of violence are launched at both workers and patients.

As some background context, Libs of TikTok is a vehemently anti-trans social media account that tends to go viral by posting inflammatory far-right content to its enormous following. For example, after the account posted incorrect information about the kind of gender-affirming care Boston Children’s Hospital offers to trans youth, the hospital got a literal bomb threat, among other harassment.

Other hospitals, like Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago, Illinois, canceled family support groups for trans youth after they received threats. In Nashville, Tennessee, Vanderbilt Medical Center’s Clinic for Transgender Health transitioned to virtual appointments over threats.

"As physicians, we condemn groups that promote hate-motivated intolerance and toxic misinformation that can lead to grave real-world violence and extremism and jeopardize patients' health outcomes," American Medical Association President Jack Resneck Jr. said in a statement.

These circumstances are yet another reason to contextualize gender-affirming care alongside reproductive health care and, specifically, abortion access. Republicans are attacking bodily autonomy, personal medical decisions, and our own privacy. It’s demeaning, dangerous, and, frankly, escalating quickly.

Most Democrats and progressives are on board with a person’s right to get safe, affordable, and accessible reproductive health care, and gender-affirming care for trans folks should be no different. We just need to make sure Republicans don’t win in their efforts to stigmatize and confuse people, especially around election season.