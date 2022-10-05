Studies finds EPA lagging on power sector accountability rules, utilities falling short of goals

The study from Evergreen Action takes into account the authority the EPA has under the Inflation Reduction Act and in the wake of the West Virginia v. EPA ruling. The advocacy group found the agency still falls short of holding the power sector accountable.

The climate advocacy group Evergreen Action wants the Environmental Protection Agency to take a good, hard look at the 10 crucial rules it must finalize in order to hold the power sector accountable. According to Evergreen Action’s latest report, six rules—including carbon standards for new and existing power plants, stronger standards for air toxins, and stronger national smog and soot standards—have been delayed. No action has been taken on two rules concerning haze and coal ash. Just two rules—one on toxic water pollution and a Clean Air Act provision known as the “good neighbor rule,” regarding interstate air pollution—are on track.

“If [the EPA doesn’t] start proposing these important rules by the end of this year, they will not be able to finish these rules by the end of the first term, which would be extremely detrimental to meeting our climate and environmental justice commitments,” Evergreen Executive Director Jamal Raad told the Washington Post, which was the first outlet to obtain this report. The EPA claimed it will release a proposed rule draft for power plant pollution discharge by next month. It is so far on track.