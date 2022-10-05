Trump-packed Supreme Court appears ready to sweep away remnants of Voting Rights Act

LaCour went even further arguing that Section 2 is “at war with itself and the Constitution” because if states were really required to create majority-Black voting districts, then it would violate the 14th and the 15th Amendments to the Constitution because it would involve sorting voters by race. Enter Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson with a history and constitutional law lesson.
Campaign Action
The drafters of those amendments, she said, were “trying to ensure that people who had been discriminated against … were actually brought equal to everyone else in society. […] That’s not a race-neutral or race-blind idea,” Jackson concluded.
Alabama’s interpretation, should the court accept it, would reverse the whole purpose of the VRA: ending decades of voter suppression and discrimination against Black voters and other historically disenfranchised groups. It would spell the end of any hope of equal representation for these groups.
Alito, for once, seemed aware of the outrageousness of Alabama’s petition and unwilling to so blatantly overthrow precedent, calling it “quite far-reaching.” He then went to work to find an argument that would allow the state to win, but in a less ham-handed way.
“Your least far-reaching argument,” Alito suggested, is that the VRA “requires the showing that there can be a reasonably configured majority-minority district. It’s not just any old majority-minority district, it has to be reasonably configured. And reasonably configured means something more than just compact, it means a district that is the type of district that would be drawn by an unbiased mapmaker.”
Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett seemed likely to embrace Alito’s scheme; Thomas and Gorsuch didn’t ask questions. Though oral arguments don’t always predict rulings, previous actions by the court do. This is a majority that’s proven itself hostile to voting rights, having already shredded the VRA to bits. By the end of next June, they’re likely to have finished killing it off.
Donald Trump and his MAGA allies came close to overthrowing our democracy on January 6, and they will try again if they win in 2022. The best thing you can do is to help get out the Democratic vote for the midterms, and we need everyone to do what they can. Click here to find all the volunteer opportunities available.
RELATED STORIES
Comments are closed on this story.