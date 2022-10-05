Woman that Herschel Walker denied knowing is the mother of one of his children

The sad thing is the guy on the left actually had a talent at one point

On Monday, Herschel Walker’s campaign and the Republican Party fielded a series of serious allegations against the GOP’s best and brightest Senate candidate for Georgia. The Daily Beast reported, and published the receipts from an anonymous woman, who said that the former football player had urged her to get, and then paid for, her abortion in 2009. Herschel Walker came out threatening to sue everyone, denied it was a real story, and claimed he didn’t even know the woman.

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast, with the blessing of the woman Herschel Walker was denying he knew or remembered, decided to come out from the anonymous sections of reporting. In an explosive story, the Daily Beast reveals how spectacularly spineless a liar Herschel Walker truly is.

It turns out the woman is the mother of one Herschel Walker’s child. The woman says she had a years-long relationship with Walker after the abortion, had his child—a child Walker has subsequently admitted to being the biological father of—and was more than disappointed in Walker’s public statements that he had no idea who this woman could possibly be. “Sure, I was stunned, but I guess it also doesn’t shock me, that maybe there are just so many of us that he truly doesn’t remember,” she said. “But then again, if he really forgot about it, that says something, too.”

