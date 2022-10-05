Woman that Herschel Walker denied knowing is the mother of one of his children

Campaign Action
When the story first broke, Walker found himself in full lying mode, having to both deny this report while juggling a coinciding series of public statements made by his very conservative son, slamming the Trump-supported Walker for his history of violence, terrible parenting, and moral bankruptcy. As the woman had decided to offer up the very persuasive evidence of Walker’s part in the abortion anonymously, it seems that Herschel thought his best bet was to play the only conservative liar’s poker card available to him: He was being persecuted.
The Republican Party’s operatives, from their top elected officials down to their broadcast minions went into quick rationalization mode, offering up terrible takes and cowered behind very vague general statements that they “supported” Walker and his abortion, while not saying the word “abortion.” Walker, for his part, continued his interviews with the press where he said he had no idea who this woman was who he had sent $700 to, as well as signed “Get Well Soon” cards, five days after she got an abortion. Stories that were corroborated to the media outlet by a witness.
Asked why she ended up coming forward, the woman said that she kept quiet and didn’t “cause any trouble” for a long time but she had tired of Walker’s treatment and denial of reality, saying she wasn’t “gonna get run over time and time again.” She also really went hard on Walker and his “Christianity,” which she said seemed to come and go based on “when it works for him.”
“He didn’t accept responsibility for the kid we did have together, and now he isn’t accepting responsibility for the one that we didn’t have. That says so much about how he views the role of women in childbirth, versus his own. And now he wants to take that choice away from other women and couples entirely.”
Powerful stuff.
