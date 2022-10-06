'Don’t know how else you would define it,' Maggie Haberman says when asked if Trump is a racist

Nicolle Wallace, a former White House communications director and Republican MSNBC news host, asked Haberman in an episode of Deadline: White House that aired on Wednesday if she thinks Trump is a racist, to which the journalist responded:

“I think he says and does racist things over a very long period of time. I don’t know how else you would define it.”

x Maggie Haberman dances around the question when Nicolle Wallace asks if she thinks Trump is a racist, " I think he says and does racist things over a very long period of time. I don't know how else you would define it."



Hint: You would define it as racism. pic.twitter.com/tYcCKkJgqY — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 5, 2022

Haberman continued:

“I think that somebody who has been incorporating racial paranoia into his public persona since the 1980s, who took out an ad related to the Central Park Five case, where there were teenagers who were charged in that case, and they were all teenagers of color, and he called for bringing back the death penalty.”

x This is the full-page advertisement Donald Trump took out calling for the execution of the Central Park Five.



They were later exonerated by DNA evidence, although President Trump maintains that they are guilty. pic.twitter.com/vspZemnW93 — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) February 10, 2018

The “Central Park Five” were made up of Black and Latino youths who were wrongly convicted of assaulting a white woman in 1989. Trump’s ad about them ran in The New York Times and three other city papers.

Trump said in the ad: “I want to hate these muggers and murderers. They should be forced to suffer and, when they kill, they should be executed for their crimes. They must serve as examples for their crimes. They must serve as examples so that others will think long and hard before committing a crime or an act of violence."

RELATED STORY: 12 times Trump really did say that awful, racist thing you thought had to be fake news

Even after DNA evidence exonerated the teenagers—whose names were Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray, Raymond Santana, Korey Wise, and Yusef Salaam—Trump refused to apologize for his ad.

x WATCH: President Trump declines to apologize to the exonerated Central Park Five, and asserts that “you have people on both sides” of their exoneration.



The case has received renewed attention in light of Ava DuVernay’s ‘When They See Us’. https://t.co/6AIDBJLIZq pic.twitter.com/0WKCcpP0bZ — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 18, 2019

He insisted he was right even though, as Haberman pointed out, “there is proof now that their confessions were coerced by officials.”

"So you go from there through the White House. He repeatedly says racist things and then says he was taken out of context," the journalist added. "But at a certain point, I'm not sure how much benefit of the doubt people are supposed to give him."

Trump is a racist, and Haberman all but called him one in her interview. I can’t in good conscience criticize her because she didn’t condemn his racism the same way I would have. This is a matter of semantics.

RELATED STORY: Trump is still refusing to apologize to the Central Park Five