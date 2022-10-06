Break out the fainting couches: Hot mic catches Biden using a naughty word

But Republicans are pretending to be outraged—as usual, taking any opportunity to make a big deal out of nothing.

“He sounds like he’s straight out of the Mafia. How fitting for the Biden crime family,” Turning Point USA’s Benny Johnson tweeted. Tucker Carlson described it on the air as Biden “warning his enemies” and likewise described it in mafia terms. It’s big news over at the Murdoch-owned New York Post. Etc., etc., etc.

Oh, the horror that Biden used extremely common language in a conversation he did not realize was being recorded. If only Biden had used vulgar language to brag about routinely sexually assaulting women instead of expressing family loyalty and pride. We know Republicans are all about that, right?

x "No one fucks with a Biden." pic.twitter.com/vvio6mqlyr — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 5, 2022

x the "fuck your feelings" crowd is melting straight the fuck down and throwing a massive fucking shit-fit because Joe Biden dropped a fucking f-bomb and holy fucking shit, I guess my fucking question is what the fuck is wrong with these shameless fucking fucks — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 6, 2022

On his trip to Florida, Biden appeared with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and pledged federal resources to help the state recover and rebuild from the hurricane’s devastation. He and DeSantis “have very different political philosophies, but we’ve worked hand in glove,” Biden said. But Biden also alluded to the impact of climate change on the state, saying, “You can’t go back to what it was before — you got to build back better, because we know more is coming,” and suggesting that the state and its communities should be thoughtful about where it’s smart to build, saying, “The question every community is going to have to ask is: 'Should we rebuild in this spot or that spot?'”

