Republican abortion bans have forced dozens of clinic closures

Thirteen of the states ban all abortions but for extremely narrow exceptions: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia. Georgia has a six-week ban in place. In Wisconsin, clinics have closed thanks to uncertainty around whether the state’s pre-Roe v. Wade ban will be enforced.

These aren’t the only states where abortion access is endangered. Indiana, Ohio, and South Carolina had harsh bans go into effect before being blocked by the courts, but those blocks are temporary and could fall.

“Even before Roe was overturned, getting an abortion was difficult or outright impossible for many people, especially those who were already facing steep barriers to accessing health care, including people with low incomes, Black and Brown people, immigrants, young people, those with disabilities and rural populations,” the Guttmacher Institute’s Rachel Jones said in a statement. “These inequities are likely to worsen as clinic-based abortion care disappears in many states, many of them clustered in regions like the South.”

And when clinics close, it’s not just abortion access that’s lost. If clinics don’t stay open to offer other services, communities lose important sources of reproductive health care, from birth control to annual exams to screening and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, and much more. In Louisiana, three clinics closed entirely. Oklahoma and Tennessee lost two apiece. Twelve clinics closed entirely in Texas. Every one of those is a loss for many people who may never need an abortion but struggle with access to health care.

You can’t even say this is mission accomplished for Republicans, because their plans are so much bigger.

Donald Trump and his MAGA allies came close to overthrowing our democracy on January 6, and they will try again if they win in 2022. The best thing you can do is to help get out the Democratic vote for the midterms, and we need everyone to do what they can. Click here to find all the volunteer opportunities available.

RELATED STORIES:

White House marks 100 days of Republican-led abortion bans after Supreme Court ruling

A new year of horrors from the U.S. Supreme Court starts today