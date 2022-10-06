Biden pardons all prior federal marijuana possession charges, begins process to decriminalize

This is a big fucking deal, folks. President Joe Biden is making critical moves to decriminalize cannabis, most significantly erasing federal prosecutions for simple possession.

x As I’ve said before, no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana.



Today, I’m taking steps to end our failed approach. Allow me to lay them out. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 6, 2022

Those steps: “I’m pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession”; “I’m calling on governors to pardon simple state marijuana possession offenses”; and “I’m asking @SecBecerra and the Attorney General to initiate the process of reviewing how marijuana is scheduled under federal law.”

This isn’t decriminalization yet, but it’s moving toward it.