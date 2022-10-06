Herschel Walker tries denying he has a child with woman he admitted having a child with

One of the best the Republican Party has to offer America.

So where were we? Oh, right. On Monday, The Daily Beast’s Roger Sollenberger reported on super-born-again Christian and Republican Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker paying for a woman’s abortion back in 2009. This was problematic, as Walker has gone on the record saying he is against all abortions with no exceptions—including rape, incest, and health of the pregnant person. Walker spent most of Monday night and all of Tuesday saying the report was a lie and he didn’t know the woman and he didn’t pay for an abortion. On Wednesday, the woman who had been anonymous in the original report decided to come out against Walker’s pretty grotesque denials. It turns out that she is a former girlfriend of the Republican Senate candidate, and is also the mother of one of Walker’s secret children.

Walker then spent most of that Wednesday and into Thursday morning rambling to television hosts that he did not necessarily know this woman and maybe even hadn’t agreed that the two had a child together. So, on Thursday afternoon, The Daily Beast decided to publish a report on how in June 2022, after Sollenberger first reported on Walker’s secret children, the Trump-supported Republican had indeed confirmed that this woman’s child was also his own child.

