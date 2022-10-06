Herschel Walker tries denying he has a child with woman he admitted having a child with

Campaign Action
In June, The Daily Beast reported on how Walker, who had all kinds of disparaging things to say about “deadbeat dads” and how even if things don’t work out in a relationship “you don’t leave the child,” had indeed sired a second son. The mother had to take Walker to court a year after the child was born in order to “secure a declaration of paternity and child support.”
At the time, The Daily Beast confirmed the woman’s statements with court documents declaring Walker to be the child’s parent. At the time, Walker’s campaign manager Scott Paradise attempted to attack Sen. Raphael Warnock, even while admitting to his boss being an epic piece of detritus. “Herschel had a child years ago when he wasn’t married. He’s supported the child and continues to do so. He’s proud of his children. To suggest that Herschel is ‘hiding’ the child because he hasn’t used him in his political campaign is offensive and absurd.”
The Daily Beast had to release this latest report after Herschel Walker told a reporter asking him about the original June article that something something, jibberish.
“Because of the article I had more kids. That’s why I haven’t reached out to anyone, because I said no. And that’s what I mean when I said no, I said it’s not correct, that’s a lie. And that’s what I mean, when that’s a lie,” Walker said.
So there it is again. Herschel Walker is a liar, a hypocrite, a misogynist, a liar again, a coward, and an egomaniac whose pants are on fire.
