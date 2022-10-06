Biden gives youth voters another reason to vote in November: Steps toward decriminalizing cannabis

President Joe Biden on Thursday took the first steps toward decriminalizing marijuana in what Joan McCarter aptly framed as his own “October surprise.” Biden plans to pardon all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession while urging all governors to do the same. He is also instructing Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Attorney General Merrick Garland to review how the drug is treated under federal law.

“We classify marijuana at the same level as heroin – and more serious than fentanyl. It makes no sense,” Biden tweeted from his @Potus account.

Not only is moving toward decriminalization the right and just move, but it’s also a political winner for Democrats.