Biden gives youth voters another reason to vote in November: Steps toward decriminalizing cannabis

Among registered voters, 69% support legalizing marijuana, according to Civiqs tracking.
Among young voters ages 18-34, support for legalization spikes to 82%.
But hold on to your hats, folks, young Democratic voters 18-34 absolutely love it—90% support.
It’s difficult to overstate how important that final demographic group is to Democratic chances this fall. Young voters turned out at historic rates in both 2018 and 2020, helping to deliver the House, the Senate, and the White House to Democrats.
For Democrats to defy expectations this fall, young voters must turn out at historic rates once again. The White House and Democrats keep giving that key demographic incredible reasons to believe that government really can improve their lives while making America a more fair and just country in the process:
- Taking initial steps to decriminalize marijuana.
- Granting up to $20,000 in student debt cancellation.
- Making a historic $370 billion investment in combatting climate change.
- Pledging to codify abortion rights into federal law.
Young voters likely won’t be aware of every one of those issues, but if they hear about any one of them or any combination of them, it will undoubtedly give them a good reason to get to the polls.
Comments are closed on this story.