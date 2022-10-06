Ben Sasse will resign from Senate later this year to become president of the University of Florida

Osborn’s campaign, though, began to fall apart weeks before the primary when the media reported that he’d distributed a bogus Navy memo to defend his decision to land in China. Sasse soon pulled ahead in the polls, though his allies took action late in the campaign to stop a third contender, wealthy bank president Sid Dinsdale, from sneaking through. Ultimately, Sasse beat Dinsdale by a convincing 49-22, and he easily won the general election in this red state.

The new senator became a media favorite in Washington, D.C., especially after he emerged as a loud Donald Trump critic during the 2016 campaign, saying at one point that “if the Republican Party becomes the party of David Duke, Donald Trump, I'm out.” Sasse, though, was anything but out after Trump took the White House, and while he still loudly trashed him at times, the senator still loyally voted the administration’s way.

There was talk in 2020 that Sasse could be on the receiving end of a Trump-inspired primary challenge, but no one serious emerged even before Trump himself endorsed the incumbent. Sasse had no trouble winning a second term, and he went on to become one of the seven Senate Republicans to vote to convict Trump the next year. The Nebraskan, though, still voted the party line on all other major issues.