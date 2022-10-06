Puerto Rico lawmakers demand answers from Luma on ongoing post-Hurricane Fiona power outages

The hearing lasted more than seven hours and comes as many communities still left in the dark have taken to the streets to protest Luma’s poor response. Those protesters include city leaders like Ponce Mayor Irizarry Pabón and Villalba Mayor Luis Javier Hernández, reports NBC News.

Those who do have power have reported that it remains unreliable. It’s not even clear which towns and how many customers in those areas are experiencing outages, as Luma’s own data only displays region-by-region breakdowns. Between the lack of transparency and customers’ outrage at Luma’s lack of response, residents are less than hopeful they’re in good hands and will see a swift power restoration throughout Puerto Rico.

That same skepticism was expressed following President Biden’s visit this week. According to Politico, organizers are concerned about next steps after the president reassured Puerto Ricans that he’s “committed to this island.” Activists are calling on a buy-in of the Queremos Sol coalition’s goals to transform Puerto Rico into a leader in renewable energy. And anyone interested in the future of Puerto Rico can call on the president to address Puerto Rico’s power grid failures.