Puerto Rico lawmakers demand answers from Luma on ongoing post-Hurricane Fiona power outages

The Puerto Rico House of Representatives’ Energy Commission held a lengthy hearing on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing power outages in 70 communities across the island. Testifying before the lawmakers were officials with the private utility Luma, which took over for Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) last year. PREPA Executive Director Josúe Colón also spoke before officials. Puerto Rico has experienced grid unreliability for quite some time, most intensely since Hurricane Maria devastated the territory and resulted in some power outages lasting nearly a year.
Lawmakers questioned whether PREPA had done enough to address prior reliability concerns and whether Luma’s response to Hurricane Fiona, which made landfall as a Category 1 storm on Sept. 18. Rep. Rafael Hernández Montañez described the rainfall and flooding the storm brought with it as “business as usual,” and was quick to criticize Luma head Wayne Stensby, whom he said lacked “the experience to manage an energy system in the Caribbean.” “You have simply failed,” Montañez concluded.
