New conservative 'The Right Stuff' dating app has some amazing reviews

When news came out that former Trump administration Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany had a sister, and that sister (Ryann McEnany) was given seed money by the shadowy Peter Thiel to create a conservative dating app, everyone rejoiced.* Finally, a place for people who think Tucker Carlson is kind of hot to go and look for their Mr. Right (stuff!).

Responses to the first advertisements that went around the internet were very fun to read. Since the app hit the Apple Store it has received around 275 reviews (as of the writing of this story), but so far the reviews are not great. Actually, the score is not great, with The Right Stuff only receiving an average of two out of five stars from customers. But the reviews have actually been amazing.

Here’s a sample: “I love my country. I love the second amendment. And I love God. These days it’s hard to find a woman who values my patriotism. My faith. And so after being ghosted by every match on Tinder, I decided to give this app a try. I created my profile, uploaded a selfie of me sitting in my truck with sunglasses, and it worked great. The interface was intuitive and easy to use. But the weird thing is, I couldn’t find any women on it. I don’t know, maybe the app is bugged? I tried switching my preference to men (just to make sure it was working) and dads of handsome men came up. I hope developers fix this.”