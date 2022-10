LIVE: Follow along for Day Four of the Oath Keepers sedition trial

The Oath Keepers sedition trial continues Friday with more witness testimony. The trial day will be short since presiding U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta has ordered all Friday trial days to end at 12:30 PM ET, a boon for jurors hearing hours of testimony while reviewing mountains of evidence in what is expected to be a trial that will stretch for another four to five weeks.

This week, prosecutors and defense attorneys alike delivered opening statements, and the Justice Department only just started to haul witnesses up for testimony before jurors. Laying out this case has been a massive undertaking for the department; the sedition charges brought against defendants Elmer Stewart Rhodes, Jessica Watkins, Kenneth Harrelson, Kelly Meggs, and Thomas Caldwell are the most serious in the whole of the Department of Justice’s probe of Jan. 6, 2021.

Sedition is rarely prosecuted and even when it is, it is not often prosecuted successfully by the federal government. Proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt is a challenge generally speaking, but with the double-edged sword of the First Amendment, the line between free speech and seditious speech is thin.

Nonetheless, the evidence trotted out by the Justice Department in this first official week of the trial has raised a high bar for Oath Keepers to overcome, and jurors have only heard from a few of the 40-some witnesses expected to appear.

To catch up on what you may have missed, check out the Daily Kos breakdown from each trial day here, here, and here.

