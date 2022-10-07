IRA-mandated onshore and offshore oil and gas lease auctions show the limits of the legislation

“Although the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 requires that both lease sales 259 and 261 be held, this alternative is being included for comparative purposes and because NEPA’s implementing regulations provide that an EIS must include the analysis of a no action alternative,” the draft supplemental EIS continues. Giving consideration for no action at all is truly more of a formality than anything.

The public comment period for the draft supplemental EIS began on Friday and will remain open until Nov. 21st at 11:59PM ET. Two webinars will be held later this month about the 414-page document. According to an Interior Department press release, the lease sale for 259 must be held by March 31, 2023, while the lease sale for 261 must be held by Sept. 30, 2023.

Also up for discussion and public comment are onshore oil and gas lease sales in New Mexico and Wyoming. These auctions come—you guessed it—“in accordance with congressional direction in the Inflation Reduction Act.” Up for grabs are 10,124 acres in New Mexico and 251,086 acres in Wyoming. Both are currently in the public scoping period, which means you can voice your opposition to onshore oil and gas lease sales in New Mexico and Wyoming through the Bureau of Land Management’s National Environmental Policy Act Register. The comment period runs through Nov. 7th.