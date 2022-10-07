Republicans play dangerous, cynical game to undermine democracy. We have to stop them

None of which sounds like socialism at all, as President Joe Biden pointed out in a speech Friday, calling Republicans—and specifically Gosar—out:

x Biden calling out Republicans who called the infrastructure bill socialism but still asked for money: I didn’t know there were that many socialist Republicans pic.twitter.com/ueK42ZBxBm — Acyn (@Acyn) October 7, 2022

It’s not just Gosar. The biggest crank in Congress, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), wrote a total of 10 different letters for projects in the state. “Opposition to a spending bill does not always mean opposition to the goal of that spending; opposition to a spending bill can mean opposition to spending that adds to the deficit and is not offset with spending cuts elsewhere,” a Paul spokesperson tried to argue in justifying Paul’s inconsistency.

These people are all playing a dangerous game, winning primaries by being the most outrageous MAGA Democrat-haters, voting against the bills, and then turning around and using the system to bring home projects that they can campaign on, get reelected, and then return to the Capitol and get back to work trying to destroy democracy.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has been keeping track of all the Republican House members who “voted no, took the dough” on the big funding bills Democrats have passed, including the American Rescue Plan that passed with no Republican votes, and the infrastructure bill.

Here are four of them who we can kick out of Congress in November with Daily Kos-endorsed Democrats:

Ken Calvert (CA-41) took credit for $20 million in earmarked transportation projects despite voting against the INVEST in America Act and the Infrastructure bill. Michelle Steel (CA-45) took credit for $8.3 million in funding to dredge the Newport Harbor after she voted against the Infrastructure bill that provided the funding for that project. Don Bacon (NE-02) promoted the Restaurant Revitalization Fund in his district after voting NO on the American Rescue Plan that created said fund. Yvette Herrell (NM-02) asked for Infrastructure funds to be directed toward a Superfund Site cleanup in her district after voting against Dems’ bill that guaranteed that funding.

Democrats Will Rollins, Jay Chen, Tony Vargas, and Gabe Vasquez have a good shot at flipping these districts for Democrats, as do all the House endorsees on the Daily Kos endorsement list.

They can do it with your help.

