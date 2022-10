OMFG.

x Kerch Bridge pic.twitter.com/vdRgEj5NyE — Michael MacKay (@mhmck) October 8, 2022

The road side is collapsed, the rail side will collapse soon.

This is the bridge that connects Russia with Crimea, and it’s the main way of resupply for the southern front. It’s also a symbol of Russian strength and annexation of Ukrainian territory. This is devastating to Russia, and on the day after Vladimir Putin’s birthday, it’s f’n perfect.

So many questions, such as, does Ukraine have ATACMS—long-range rockets fired from HIMARS and MLRS launchers? Or is this some other wonder weapon we didn’t yet know existed? We’ll update as information comes in.