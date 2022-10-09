Black man suspected of using fake ID ends up dead when he encounters Texas police

“Officers attempted to detain the suspect and he immediately ran from them,” Frisco police said in the news release. “Officers pursued the suspect into the parking lot and gave verbal commands to stop and warned him he would be tased if he failed to comply. The suspect kept running and an officer deployed their taser, but it did not make full contact and was ineffective.

“A second officer deployed their taser, which led to the suspect falling and hitting his head on the ground. Officers placed the suspect into handcuffs, sat him upright, and quickly called for an ambulance.”

Craig Miller, police chief of the Dallas Independent School District, told The Dallas Morning News stun guns are intended to incapacitate a person not to force someone to comply.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Hicks family, tweeted this statement:

"Genesis Hicks was unarmed and running away from the police when he was tased, which ultimately led to his death. Running away from the police should not be a death sentence, but we often see it resulting in one for Black men. Review of the body camera footage showed us that Genesis never laid a hand on or threatened the Frisco police officers, but they immediately resorted to this unnecessary use of force. We will not let this tragedy be overlooked. We will advocate for transparency, answers, and justice for the Hicks family as they mourn his preventable death."

Daily Kos has requested an incident report as well as any any police footage available of the incident.

