Nuts & Bolts—Inside a Democratic campaign: Updating the rules around training your canvass

In the guide I put forward all the way back in 2016, I noted we have to do better about how we present ourselves to potential voters. The voting base, however, changes, and how we reach them changes, too! All of the advice present in that article still applies perfectly today, but over the years we’ve also added a few new items that change the rules.

Don’t assume people are only home after hours

Post COVID, more and more Americans are working at home, and they work at hours that provide more opportunities for you to reach voters. Some of the traditional rules apply: Once it is dark, get your canvassers off the streets for both their safety and because voters don’t like being disturbed in their homes at night.

As more voters are at home during the day, even working at home, the more they might be available for a quick contact and update to make sure your campaign has more opportunities. Daytime also provides you access to a different volunteer base. Make use of any advantage you can!

No, don’t vape. Period.

In my prior guide, I noted exactly why eating, drinking or smoking were things you needed to avoid while you were out on canvass. This should be no surprise, but vaping falls right into that category. The original guide I offered provided instructions that people should not smoke or chew tobacco products while going out on a canvass. Recently, more canvassers view the concept of vaping as “different” and that they can quickly put out a vaping product by storing it before they go to the door. Quick answer: no. Many voters will not appreciate you vaping near their property or outside their door. Others may find the smell offensive.

If you’re going out canvassing, take the day off at least while you are walking the paths, and wait until you are done. People around you will appreciate it, and it will help your canvass.

Your digital device can’t occupy all your time

Make eye contact! If you are constantly staring down at your phone for MobileVan or any data entry product, it is hard to relate to the voter and to get their trust to gain the information you need. You aren’t there just to encourage them to vote, your identification of who they are can mean a lot to your campaign and future campaigns.

Staring down constantly? It removes you from communicating with the person you are specifically there to visit. Close down your games. Remove your AirPods or any headphones. Be focused on the voter and their responses. The fewer distractions, the better your canvass will perform!

