Officer Michael Fanone says MAGA Big Liar Kari Lake is a POS on live TV

On Jan. 6, 2021, during the attack on our Capitol building and our fragile democracy, Officer Brian Sicknick was injured. A few hours after leaving the scene, he returned to his division office, where he suffered two strokes and died. Two of the insurgents at the Capitol that day were accused of assaulting Sicknick with a powerful “chemical irritant” during the attack, but the prosecutors felt they could not directly attach that exposure to officer Sicknick’s death.

Officer Sicknick’s mother, Gladys, is one focus of an advertisement created by the Republican Accountability Project and set to run in Arizona markets this week. In the campaign ad, Ms. Sicknick speaks about her son’s death and calls out people like MAGA-mush gubernatorial candidate in Arizona, Kari Lake. It is straight to the point:

“Lake is very dangerous for our country. She saw what happened on Jan. 6, and continues to spread the Big Lie. And we're going to have more violence because people, they believe whatever she says. It's very dire for our democracy, for our country. With candidates like Kari Lake. My son died because of people like Kari Lake.”

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace had on Officer Michael Fanone to talk about the upcoming elections and his work to bring accountability and achieve real justice after the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Officer Fanone was injured after he joined Capitol officers in defending the building where our entire Congress was gathered in order to peacefully transfer power from the previous administration to the considerably more palatable President Joe Biden.

Officer Fanone has been very clear and blunt in his analysis and criticisms of elected officials playing politics with our justice system. His response to the new advertisement was no less crystal.

