LIVE: Follow along for Day 19 of the Oath Keepers sedition trial

Here’s the message Rhodes typed into Jason Alpers phone intended for delivery to Trump. Alpers never delivered it:
“This is Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers, Army airborne veteran and Yale Law graduate. President Trump, you can save the Republic by doing your duty as Commander in Chief.
Biden is an illegitimate Chicom puppet. He is about to get his hands on the nuclear codes and command all of our armed forces.
You must use the Insurrection Act and use the power of the presidency to stop him. And all us veterans will support you and so will the vast majority of the military.
If you don’t then Biden/Kamala will turn all that power on you, your family and all of us.
You and your family will be imprisoned and killed. Just like the Romanovs in Russia. The czar and his family were promised safety if he stepped down. He did, and they were all murdered.
You and your children will die in prison.
And us veterans will die in combat on U.S. soil fighting against traitors who YOU turned over all the powers of the presidency to.
You must do as Lincoln did. He arrested congressman, state legistlators and issued a warrant for SCOTUS Chief Justice Taney.
Take command like Washington would.
Be a Churchill, not a Chamberlain (the British Prime Minister who wanted to appease Hitler).
Go down in history as the savior of the Republic not a man who surrendered it to deadly traitors and enemies who then enslaved and murdered millions of Americans.
We wrote you two long open letters on the Oath Keepers site. Please read them for a solid game plan to save our Republic.
Here they are:
I am here for you and so are all my men. We will come help you if you need us. Military and police. And so will your millions of supporters.
Stewart Rhodes”
