Guns now allowed at Zoo Atlanta, of all places

Gun rights activists are staking their argument in a 2014 gun law dubbed the "guns everywhere bill." The legislation, when coupled with other Republican-backed policies, allows licensed Georgia gun owners and those from 28 other states to carry guns in bars, government buildings, and other public spaces.

This and other problematic GOP policies have already cost the state of Georgia $150 million in investment, Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said during her last debate with incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

Part of that financial loss includes the exit of Music Midtown, an Atlanta music festival that has been an income-booster for the city since 1994. The festival canceled its 2022 event when faced with having to, for the first time since the pandemic, deal with the ramifications of the gun law.

It looks like Zoo Atlanta is in a similar predicament, but opted to respond differently.

“Zoo Atlanta continues to believe that its decision to prohibit carrying of guns onto Zoo Atlanta grounds is legally supportable and in the best interest of safety,” zoo officials said in a statement. “At this time, however, Zoo Atlanta is choosing not to undergo the major distraction and expense of litigation, but will instead give public officials an opportunity to consider and address this issue.

“In the meantime, and effective immediately, Zoo Atlanta’s weapons policy will revert to its original form, which allows guests to carry weapons as permitted by law. Zoo Atlanta recognizes and maintains the right to pursue further analysis of this policy.”

Let’s hope that analysis will come under the regime of a new state leader, one who doesn’t attach her name to policies that enable guns at places geared toward children.

x Stacey Abrams is reminding Brian Kemp HE IS THE GOVERNOR OF GEORGIA



It’s his lax gun laws that have allowed the proliferation of guns on the streets and driven business out of Georgia as a result #GeorgiaNeedsStaceyAbrams #gapol pic.twitter.com/XrFgWiowxl — Qondi (@QondiNtini) October 30, 2022

