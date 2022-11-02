Another GOP politician’s family has endorsed his opponent. President Obama has thoughts

Former U.S. President Barack Obama walks onstage at a campaign rally in support of Nevada Democrats at Cheyenne High School on Nov. 1, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

As we approach the Nov. 8 midterm elections, races across the country seem to be heating up. Whether they’re truly heating up or the traditional media is making it sound like things are heating up is debatable. However, like most elections, the No. 1 thing either political party can do at this point is convince its registered members to vote. That’s the whole game, in a nutshell.

To that end, Democratic Party leaders are out and about, giving stump speeches to various crowds in support of their candidates. Former President Barack Obama has been hitting the circuit, giving big speeches in Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, and now Nevada. Democratic incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is in a tight race for the Senate against former state attorney general and oil lobbyist Adam Laxalt. Laxalt’s stances on the climate change and women’s rights are exactly what you would expect from a GOP candidate. Both are fictional things to Laxalt, who appeared in Nevada just one year before first running for governor (and losing) back in 2018.

Say what you will about former President Obama, there is one thing he does better than any other politician in recent memory: He can bring it when speaking into a microphone in front of a crowd. On Tuesday, in Nevada, Obama brought it and brought it hard.

RELATED STORY: Obama is absolutely shredding Republicans on the campaign trail. It's a delight