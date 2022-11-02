Once a snake oil salesman, always a snake oil salesman

A pre-debate CNN/SSRS poll (Oct. 13 - 17) found that Oz was 17 points underwater among likely voters, 38% favorable - 55% unfavorable, and 21 points underwater among registered voters, 35% - 56%.

Fetterman fared far better in the survey, with a 48% favorable - 46% unfavorable rating among likely voters and a similar 46% - 45% favorable rating among registered voters.

Overall, the CNN/SSRS poll gave Fetterman a narrow 2-point edge over Oz, 51% - 49%.

Now, two post-debate polls show very similar findings.

Monmouth University

Oz: 40% - 53% favorable, -13

Fetterman: 47% - 46% favorable, +1

Muhlenberg College/Morning Call

Oz: 31% - 55% favorable, -24

Fetterman: 45% - 46%, -1

Though many observers questioned the wisdom of putting Fetterman on stage last week, he has maintained that it was important for him to show up.

“I just always understood that it wasn’t going to be easy," Fetterman told CNN Tuesday of his stroke. "I am five months into recovery from that, but I thought it was important that I show up and I did it. And at the end of the day, we did, I think, make some important points,” he added.

Ultimately, Monmouth concluded, the "Senate debate shows little impact."

While Monmouth never asked a direct head-to-head question of voters, 48% said they would either definitely or probably vote for Fetterman, while 44% said the same of Oz (almost unchanged from the outfit’s 48% - 43% split favoring Fetterman last month).

The Muhlenberg head-to-head showed Fetterman and Oz tied at 47%, but the sample size was on the smaller side, under 500, with a margin of error of plus or minus 6 points.

Another warning sign for Oz in the Monmouth poll was the fact that many respondents felt he wasn't in touch with their day-to-day concerns as voters. While only 42% of registered voters said Oz understood their concerns, 55% of voters believed Fetterman did.

Make no mistake, the Pennsylvania Senate contest remains tight, while Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro is a double-digit favorite to win his race against forced birther and Christian nationalist Doug Mastriano.

But the question driving the race still appears to be whether Oz can rise above the highly unfavorable view voters have of him rather than Fetterman's fitness for office.

In other words, a stroke recovery is temporary, assholery is forever.

