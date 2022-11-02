Big money is finally being directed to saving democracy in the states

Here: “Data from social media platforms shows how central false election narratives are to some secretary of state campaigns, and their use is increasing as Election Day nears. And in a sign that election deniers are speaking to different audiences than other candidates, their online ads are more likely to target older people.”

Those ads are just about election denial, because of course they aren’t. Their ads also include “racist tropes like the notion that people of color and immigrants are dangerous or that Jewish or Chinese people have outsize influence over our elections.” These are the worst of the worst in politics.

It’s a really good thing that these candidates are being outraised, giving Democrats in the races a chance to raise up the profile of lines on the ballot that might be skipped over by some voters. Because while the lead in fundraising is encouraging, it has to translate into votes.

These are some of the most important races in the country right now, and it’s so encouraging to see that they have become a priority for more than just politics junkies like the Daily Kos community. That shows strategic thinking that’s been lacking among the big funding groups on the left. Which is another reason we need to make sure these candidates win—it will keep the big-money people engaged in these races! Nothing is more motivating than winning.

We need to help them—and all of the candidates in all of the offices that have a say in our elections—seal the deal and fight back against the Big Lie. Because they’re the ones who are going to be the front line against Trump’s efforts to steal the next election.

Please donate $1 to each of these Daily Kos-endorsed Democrats for attorney general, secretary of state, and state supreme court to stop MAGA election deniers from stealing the 2024 election.

