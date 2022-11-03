Morning Digest: Key Supreme Court races will determine fate of abortion, gerrymandering, and more

States choose their high court justices using a variety of methods that range on the one hand from merit-based assisted selection schemes designed to insulate judges from partisan pressure to full-blown partisan contests pitting candidates against each other just like any other race for Senate or governor on the other hand. Conservative interests have long spent millions seeking to influence the composition of state courts, effectively turning even nominally nonpartisan or retention elections into more partisan affairs, but progressives have begun more recently to also treat state supreme court elections as must-win contests requiring significant investment.

This month, Democrats are trying to prevent Republicans from flipping their tenuous 4-3 majorities in Illinois, Michigan, and North Carolina. Meanwhile, Republicans are trying to solidify their 4-3 edge in Ohio by replacing a retiring GOP moderate with a conservative hardliner while also fending off Democratic efforts to flip the court, and Republicans furthermore are trying to gain greater influence in Montana, where neither side has a clear grip on the high court.

Partisan control over these courts will have a clear impact on upcoming litigation over abortion rights and threats to democracy such as GOP gerrymandering, along with many other issues.

The Downballot

Election Night

Senate

● NH-Sen: Citizens for Sanity, a right-wing group that has been running some of the most racist and xenophobic ads of anyone this cycle, is spending a hefty $3.2 million for a late TV ad buy supporting Republican Don Bolduc despite the Mitch McConnell-aligned Senate Leadership Fund's decision to triage this race on Oct. 21. Democrats never treated this race like it was in the bag for Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, though, and Senate Majority PAC is dropping another $1.2 million to support the incumbent.

Governors

House

● IL-06, NY-04: The Congressional Leadership Fund is making a last minute push to expand the playing field for the House by spending $1.8 million to defeat Democratic Rep. Sean Casten in Illinois' 6th District, a suburban Chicago area seat that would have backed Joe Biden 55-44, and $1.5 million against Democrat Laura Gillen in New York's 4th District, a suburban Long Island district that Biden would have carried 57-42. CLF's entry comes immediately after House Majority PAC earlier this week began airing TV ads to defend both seats, with Politico newly reporting that HMP put $650,000 toward supporting Casten and $1.2 million toward electing Gillen.

● ME-02: FiveThirtyEight's Nathaniel Rakich relays that a spokesperson for Maine's secretary of state indicated that officials "anticipate that any ranked-choice voting tabulation would happen midweek in the week following Election Day." Consequently, we may not know the winner for days in the hotly contested 2nd District, where Democratic Rep. Jared Golden faces a rematch of 2018 against former GOP Rep. Bruce Poliquin and independent Tiffany Bond, since there's a significant chance that Bond will prevent either Golden or Poliquin from winning the outright majority needed to avoid the ranked-choice process from playing out just as she did in 2018.

CA-49: SurveyUSA for KGTV and the San Diego Union-Tribune: Mike Levin (D-inc): 49, Brian Maryott (R): 43 PA-12: DCCC Targeting and Analytics: Summer Lee (D): 54, Mike Doyle (R): 40

CA-49: This is the first survey we've seen here all cycle in a seat that would have backed Joe Biden 55-43 and didn't change much in redistricting.

PA-12: The DCCC's poll, which is also the first publicly available survey of this race this cycle, additionally has Democrat John Fetterman ahead 58-38 for Senate in a seat that Biden would have won by a similar 59-39 spread.

Attorneys General and Secretaries of State

MN-AG: SurveyUSA's poll appears to be Schultz's biggest lead all cycle and the first one in months where he has led Ellison at all. The same sample has Democratic Gov. Tim Walz winning re-election 51-43.