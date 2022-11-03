Time is running out to donate to protect Social Security, abortion rights, and the 2024 election

Republicans are threatening to gut Social Security and Medicare. That’s something they’ve been talking about for decades, and since they haven’t done it yet, reporters tend to act like it’s not a real threat. But when Republicans don’t let an idea drop, that tells you they definitely mean it. See: Abortion.

Any hope of taking real action to slow climate change? That’s 100% gone if Republicans take control of Congress.

But hey, as they do every time they have some power, Republicans would definitely lower taxes on the very wealthiest people and on corporations. Sure, that would mean stripping funding from basically everything but the Pentagon’s budget, but … Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos would get tax breaks, everyone!

Republicans have big advantages over Democrats. They have the undemocratic structure of the Senate. They have gerrymandering. They have dark money. They have an entire television news network dedicated to promoting them:

Study: GOP Senate candidates flock to Fox in final weeks of midterms



Democrats have you. And now it's time for one last push.

