Doughnut shop firebombed after hosting drag queen art installation for community

The Donut Hole, which is located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was attacked at around 2:30 in the morning on Monday. In a video from its security footage, a person in black clothing, a mask, and a red hat can be seen throwing a Molotov cocktail into the shop. The front door broke and the shop suffered some minor fire-related damages.

x A doughnut shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was firebombed after the business hosted an art show that featured drag queens https://t.co/RJyiRAZMA8 pic.twitter.com/1xTo9qQI2p — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 3, 2022

According to local outlet Tulsa World, the attacker is seen on video leaving a note at the business next door. The note reportedly includes “hateful rhetoric” alongside Bible verses, according to Andy Little, a spokesperson for the Tulsa Fire Department. They did not elaborate on the specifics of the note.

In speaking to local outlet News on 6, Tulsa Fire Department Lt. Tim Ingram said there was some kind of “chemical” meant to spread fire “quickly” and cause “great potential damage.”

Notably, this wasn’t the first attack on the shop. In the middle of October, the shop reported that someone had attacked the building in the middle of the night, resulting in broken windows. The shop reopened, and then came the firebomb attack.

In a post shared on the business’ Facebook page, the Donut Hole said their drag queen art installation show was an “enormous success” with more than 500 people attending. They describe folks having an “overwhelming reaction of laughing, jokes, fun and good times” by all who attended.

“Unfortunately,” the post continues, “there was also a reaction of hate and we were the victim of somebodies malicious acts. But in ones attempt to rain on our parade, the community answered by showing overwhelming support.”

The Donut Hole originally asked for $2,500 in donations to repair damage to the store. They’ve received more than $10,000 at the time of writing.

You can see the security footage video shared by the business here. You can also catch some local coverage of the vandalism below.

