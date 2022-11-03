Immigrant youth-led ad isn't letting Blake Masters get away with trying to erase his extreme record

The ad depicts someone scrolling through an app similar to Instagram and viewing photos of loved ones. The person then wonders about their futures should Masters win his race.

“What if my sister is not allowed to make her own decision about a pregnancy that threatens her health because of Blake Masters? What if my friends with DACA lose their work permits and deportation protections because of Blake Masters?” Arizona is home to tens of thousands of program beneficiaries who contribute millions in state and federal taxes. State voters are currently mulling a proposition that would open in-state tuition rates to undocumented students who have called the state home. Proposition 308 has the support of former President Barack Obama.

Masters has also falsely stated that he believes the insurrectionist former president was the victor of the 2020 election. He most certainly was not, but Republicans have been choosing candidates who are pledging to help the insurrectionist former president return to power, even if it’s against the will of voters. Now in the general election, Masters has tried to use tricky language to smooth over his lies.

“What if Trump gets back into power in 2024 with help from Blake Masters?” the ad continues. “The future we want is one without Blake Masters as our senator from Arizona.”

“Arizona is home to over 23,000 DACA recipients who deserve to feel protected and properly represented by their elected officials, and Blake Masters is unfit to fulfill that position,” said UWDA Political Director Michelle Ming in a statement received by Daily Kos. “He has maintained and validated false claims about the 2020 election, the same claims that led to the attack on our capitol on January 6, in addition to pushing the same dangerous rhetoric used by the shooters in the Buffalo and El Paso shootings. Blake Master’s views are too dangerous for Arizonans.”

Brand new Univision polling has incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly leading Masters by 4 points. Among Latino voters, Kelly leads by nearly 40 points, a margin that could help secure his reelection.

“Not to mention that Blake Masters has spent the past two months scrubbing his campaign website of the most extremist claims and views on abortion in a last-ditch attempt to appeal to moderate voters in hopes no one would notice,” Ming continued. “But we did, and we’re here to tell Arizonians the truth because they deserve an honest, just Senator—Masters isn’t that.”

UWDA recently launched an ad targeting Florida’s Marco Rubio, who abandoned immigrant communities by disowning the comprehensive immigration reform bill he co-authored in 2013. "Time and time again Florida needed a leader, but all we got was Marco Rubio,” a narrator said.

Early vote numbers are encouraging, but young voters under 30 are LAGGING. The best thing you can do to turn this around is to volunteer with NextGen America, which is focusing on youth voter turnout. Whether it's texting, phonebanking or social media outreach, we need you today!

Donate $5 to help progressive groups register, educate, and mobilize voters in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin.

At long last, the 2022 midterms are almost here! With the battle for the House front and center, we give you a window into the key races on a final pre-election episode of The Downballot . We discuss a wide range of contests that will offer insight into how the night is going, including top GOP pickup opportunities, second-tier Republican targets, and the seats where Democrats are on offense. And with many vote tallies likely to stretch on for some time, we also identify several bellwether races in states that count quickly.

x Embedded Content

RELATED STORIES:

Blake Masters wants to hide his extreme record on abortion, so he's going to bash immigrants instead

Senate candidate Blake Masters claims it’s ‘Black people' responsible for U.S. gun violence

New ad calls Rubio 'a traitor to his faith' by attacking migrants 'seeking a better life'