Los Angeles City Council passes measure to stop 'pro-life' clinics from misleading pregnant people

While the ordinance impacts all pregnancies and reproductive health centers, Feuer specifically called out anti-abortion ‘crisis’ pregnancy centers, noting that he hopes the measure never has to be enforced.

"Because I hope that when the council passes and mayor signs this ordinance, that every pregnancy center is going to provide only accurate information, will never misrepresent the scope of services that they provide so that no woman is victimized and needs to vindicate her rights — whether through us or on her own," Feuer said.

A rise in false advertising of reproductive health services across the country prompted the measure to be introduced. Feuer told city council members that some anti-abortion organizations masked as crisis pregnancy centers target low-income people and use false advertising to make pregnant people believe they provide abortion services when they do not. Once the people are inside such facilities, they are pressured into keeping the pregnancy and not getting an abortion, noting it is a "very stressful physical and emotional moment in their lives."

The ordinance also noted that because of the time wasted by these centers, pregnant people often experience delays that are detrimental to their health. “...She loses time crucial to accessing emergency contraception, obtaining an abortion, or beginning prenatal care. Under these circumstances a woman might also lose the option to choose a particular procedure, or to terminate the pregnancy at all.”

Feuer also noted that these centers, in addition to not having qualified staff, may not have all the proper resources needed for testing and diagnostics.

"These centers are entitled to express their opinions," Feuer said. "But they are not entitled to mislead women. They are not entitled to misrepresent the services they provide, putting women who come to those centers into severe consequences."

During a press conference in regard to the ordinance in August, Feuer noted that there are at least five pregnancy crisis centers in the city.

"If someone goes to a center thinking that those services are offered, and they're not, they've lost valuable time in this critical moment," Feuer said at a committee meeting last month. "If someone goes to one of these centers and is pressured into changing their mind, altering their decision- making about this through inaccurate information, precious time is lost. When it comes to reproductive health, time matters. And truth matters. Women's rights and health cannot be on the line because of misleading information."

According to KFI AM 640, the measure also follows warnings issued by California Attorney General Rob Bonta in June, which highlighted the "limited and potentially misleading nature of the services provided by crisis pregnancy centers."

"Crisis pregnancy centers often work to attract pregnant Californians into their facilities through vague claims about the information and services they offer," Bonta warned. "While crisis pregnancy centers may claim to offer comprehensive reproductive health care services, their mission is to discourage people from accessing abortion care."

Because abortion is not illegal in several neighboring states, California anticipates thousands of pregnant people traveling to Los Angeles for reproductive health services. According to KFI AM 640, a UCLA study found that around 6,200 people are expected to travel to Los Angeles County each year for abortion care. The study was based on the likelihood that 26 states would ban nearly all abortions.

The measure is expected to be signed by L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office by Nov. 14. After a brief posting period, it will become law.

