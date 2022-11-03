Miami-Dade County has hired at least three probably-not-former Proud Boys as poll workers

According to the requirements of being a poll worker in Miami-Dade County, among other things, one must be “respectful of all voters” and “remain nonpartisan while at the polls.” Let’s see if these three can manage that.

x A man accused of storming the Capitol to interrupt the 2020 election certification is working the polls in Miami



"J6 Capt. Gabriel Garcia / Unapologetic Patriot" as his Telegram channel calls him, will be a poll inspector in Westchester on Nov. 8https://t.co/PT7CsObh2x — Joshua Ceballos (@JoshCeb) October 31, 2022

As the Miami New Times reported recently, after Garcia, the former head of Vice City Proud Boys, did his Election Day training, he headed immediately to Telegram to proudly proclaim, "That's right, you heard it right, I'm working the poll. Cry some more, liberals. Enjoy your day.” He was donning a “Fuck Biden” cap in the video.

A former U.S. Army captain, Garcia faces six federal charges for his alleged involvement in the insurrection on Jan. 6.

Garcia also filmed himself inside the Capitol screaming for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to “come out and play” and referred to the Capitol Police as “fucking traitors.” What a winner, folks. Just the guy you want running your polls on Election Day. What could possibly go wrong?

x Two other men associated with the Vice City Proud Boys are also scheduled to be poll volunteers in Miami-Dade, including Nowell Salgueiro, who grabbed national headlines for working a miami election precinct during the August primaries. https://t.co/F3VGYlSMK6 — Joshua Ceballos (@JoshCeb) October 31, 2022

I guess it only makes sense when even after a college football jumbotron becomes an advertisement of antisemitism, the overpass of a freeway becomes a showcase for Nazi rhetoric, and the governor of the state says nothing for days on end. So why not hire the Nazis themselves?

Florida has 665,000 Jewish adult residents, about 3.9% of the Florida electorate, but somehow antisemitism has taken center stage in the state, and the Republican Party has done or said little to denounce it.

Mariam Feist, the CEO of the Jewish Federation and Foundation of Northeast Florida, told News4JAX, “I am a proud Jew, and I am a proud American. I want to live, and I want our community. I want my family, my neighbors, to live somewhere and feel safe and secure … I wish there was an answer for how you could stop all this, but this has been going on for centuries.”

Feist added:

“Start educating children of all beliefs and all walks of life to have respect and tolerance for each other that’s what makes America the melting pot. We’re all bringing our differences.”

As we know, educating kids in Florida is a whole other hell as DeSantis has used the banning of critical race theory—a graduate-level legal concept that has never been taught in any K-12 institution in the country—to alter curricula and essentially whitewash American history.

Florida Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried and Jacksonville mayoral candidate Donna Deegan have been vocal about the recent explosion of antisemitism in the state. During a recent press conference, Fried said, “We need every elected official, whether state, federal, Florida or across the country, this is not a Democratic or Republican issue, this is a human rights issue, this is human decency, this is how you talk and treat each other.”

Deegan added, “We stand strong against any and all intolerance for any of our neighbors: Black, Hispanic, Asian, immigrant, LGBTQ.”

While Republicans try to overturn elections and make it harder to vote, volunteer to help save democracy by encouraging people to cast their ballots. Click here to view hundreds of local and national Get Out the Vote opportunities on the Daily Kos Mobilize feed, and sign up to volunteer on a national campaign or one near you.

Want to ruin an insurrectionist's day? Chip in $5 to help defeat MAGA militants running for office in eight battleground states this November.

On The Brief podcast we discuss what the polls are saying—and what the polls cannot predict. The traditional and right-wing narrative continues to champion polling that downplays Democratic candidates’ successes, while ignoring polling (including their own, in some cases) that flies in the face of that narrative. Either way, it does not change the fact that you need to get out and vote! And after you vote, make sure to encourage others to get out and vote—especially those younger folks in your life.