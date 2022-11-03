Glenn Youngkin quietly shutters CRT 'hotline' because he didn't get the responses he wanted

USA Today reports that after months of waiting, a settlement between the Virginia governor’s office and 13 media organizations (including USA Today) was reached allowing 350 sample emails to be released and seen by the news outlets. The sample is from the first couple of months of the hotline’s lifespan. We know that it is not particularly representative of anything more than what the Youngkin administration thought they could part with without taking too much blowback.

Based on USA TODAY’s analysis of the sample, which may not be representative of what the governor has received, much of the activity may not have been what he was looking for. CRT, the graduate school-level framework that examines how racism continues to shape society, came up rarely.

In fact, the majority of what the newspaper received from the governor’s office showed that special education advocate Kandise Lucas’ emails made up a large number of the emails received. She told USA Today, “My main concern is that his mantra of ‘parents’ rights’ doesn’t apply to all parents.” Lucas actually supported Youngkin and took his “parents’ rights” rhetoric as truthful. She was wrong.

The other emails seen by reporters showed people being bent out of shape that their kid had classes with other kids who weren’t “native English speakers.” Some parents thought the tip line could be used to find out if accelerated math options would be reinstated in their district.

Former teacher Sheila Jones, a member of the Virginia Education Association, reportedly used the tip line to promote good teachers she saw. She told USA Today that she did it because Youngkin’s CRT campaigning was divisive and put a focus on teachers as the villains of dissatisfied conservatives.

Jones said she never received a reply.

