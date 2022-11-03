Trump sues New York AG Letitia James, claims she’s after him because he’s ‘leading in the polls’

In an email statement to Axios, a spokesperson from the AG’s office said, "Multiple judges have dismissed Donald Trump's baseless attempts to evade justice, and no number of lawsuits will deter us from pursuing this fraud. […] We sued Donald Trump because he committed extensive financial fraud. That fact hasn’t changed, and neither will our resolve to ensure that no matter how powerful or political one might be, no one is above the law."

James has made it her mission to end Trump’s underhanded business practices in the state since she was elected in 2018.

Business Insider reports that James has accused Trump Organization of inflating his net worth by billions in order to obtain loans, all in an effort to “cheat the system.”

Trump was on Truth Social Wednesday griping that, among other things, the only reason James filed the suit against him in September was that he was "now leading in the polls by substantial margins against both Democrats and Republicans."

“While James does nothing to protect New York against these violent crimes and criminals, she attacks great and upstanding businesses… which have done nothing wrong, like the very successful, job and tax producing Trump Organization that I have painstakingly built over a long period of years…Crooked and highly partisan James now thinks it is the business of the State of New York to go after my revocable trust and pry into my private estate plan, only to look for ways to recklessly injure me, my family, my businesses, and my tens of millions of supporters.”

x Smacks of desperation! Love it!! pic.twitter.com/E5DKTlxRmv — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) November 3, 2022

But Trump can’t sue his way out of his ubiquitous guilt.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has said her investigation into Trump’s involvement in interfering with the 2020 presidential election in Georgia will quietly continue, CNN reports. She has indicated that nothing will happen until after the midterms, and she is working to keep politics out of her process.

But as Danny Porter, former district attorney for Georgia’s Gwinnett County, tells CNN, “It has moved from just the idea of the phone call to the Secretary of State to a much broader investigation of tampering with the election.” Of course, Porter is referring to the infamous call Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, asking him to “find” over 11,000 votes.

Porter is among many legal experts who say indictments will come.

“She has the power to bring a case before a grand jury basically anytime she feels like she has enough evidence to show that the crime has been committed, not beyond a reasonable doubt but by probable cause,” said Porter. “If she gathers that information, she doesn’t have to wait for the report.”

