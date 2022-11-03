FBI reports receiving ‘credible information of a broad threat to synagogues’ in New Jersey

According to a report from the Anti-Defamation League, last year saw a record amount of antisemitic incidents. More than 2,700 incidents of assault, harassment, and vandalism were logged by the ADL, representing the highest number of incidents since the nonprofit began keeping records in 1979. Writing in The Atlantic earlier this year, author Yair Rosenberg believes that the uptick in incidents may correlate with a general lack of understanding of antisemitism.
“The fevered fantasy of Jewish domination is incredibly malleable, which makes it incredibly attractive,” Rosenberg writes. “At the same time, because this expression of anti-Jewish prejudice is so different from other forms of bigotry, many people don’t recognize it... It has disastrous consequences for non-Jews as well. This is because people who embrace conspiracy theories to explain their problems lose the ability to rationally solve them.”
