FBI reports receiving ‘credible information of a broad threat to synagogues’ in New Jersey

The FBI issued a warning that it had received “credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in New Jersey" on Thursday.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced on Thursday that it had received “credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in New Jersey.” Few details were made available by the agency, though the FBI promised to keep residents informed of any new developments. Officials like New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy are aware of the potential threats. “We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility,” the FBI tweeted.

New Jersey boasts a robust Jewish community, with 2017 figures showing more than half a million residents identifying as Jewish. It’s unclear if any other states or regions face similar threats, though antisemitism unfortunately appears to still be on the rise. According to CNN, recent antisemitic incidents have been reported around the country, from Florida to California. Some of that bigotry coincides with recent hate speech from Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, as well as with Elon Musk’s recent acquisition of Twitter.