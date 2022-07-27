Republicans confront massive drop-off in online fundraising

It's hard to know if it's just Republicans' terribly sub-par candidates or the foul smell wafting off the GOP more generally, but whatever the reason, the party's online fundraising has hit a wall, according to the New York Times.

While donations typically ramp up as the election draws nearer, exactly the opposition has happened. A Times analysis of the GOP grassroots fundraising platform WinRed found a 12% decrease from first to second quarter in the total amount donated to all federal Republican campaigns. But the slowdown has also affected the major GOP campaign committees along with Donald Trump's political operation.

Making matters even worse, the Democrats' online donations through Act Blue jumped more than 21% in the second quarter, an increase that nearly doubled the GOP's downturn.