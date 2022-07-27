President Biden returns to the Oval Office and stops by Rose Garden to deliver a burn on Trump

Joe Biden looking very classically Joe Biden. July 27, 2022.

Six days ago, the White House reported that President Joe Biden had tested positive for COVID-19 and was displaying mild symptoms. Now the double-vaxxed, double-boosted president is headed back to the Oval Office with a negative test and a report that he’s feeling ready to be back at the Resolute Desk.

Throughout the past week, Biden continued working from his residence and indicated that he felt fine. On Wednesday, he stepped into the Rose Garden and (temporarily) removed his mask to provide the news that he made it through the infection “with no fear” thanks to the vaccines and the anti-viral treatments now available.

Biden said that he had only "a very mild discomfort because of these essential, lifesaving tools. And guess what? I want to remind everybody: They are free, they are convenient, they are safe, and they work." And the president didn’t miss the chance to point out that his predecessor didn’t come through COVID nearly so rapidly.