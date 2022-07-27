Dr. Oz failed to mention his New Jersey condo. John Fetterman jumped in with the jokes

Meanwhile, Oz’s New Jersey roots are what folks have been dragging him for—everyone from his Senate race challenger, Democratic candidate Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, to Sopranos actor and musician Steven Van Zandt, and even Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania.
Oz, who was a New Jersey resident for two decades, finally registered to vote in Pennsylvania in 2020, Insider reports.
The tweet from Van Zandt Wednesday was posted promptly on Fetterman’s feed. Hysterical.
Fetterman himself also took swipes at the Trump-endorsed Oz by announcing “New Jersey Day” on Thursday—in honor of the Republican candidate.
Fetterman has made a habit of ridiculing Oz about being from New Jersey, including frequently referring to Oz as “the Jersey boy,” and even posting a tweet with Jersey Shore reality TV star Snooki, a.k.a. Nicole Polizzi, who urged Oz to “come home.”
Sen. Casey got in on the fun, too. As Daily News reports, Casey posted a photoshopped image of a highway exit sign with arrows pointing in two directions. One read “Going Home to New Jersey,” and the other direction read “Running for Senate in Pennsylvania.”
As for Oz’s undisclosed condo in the Garden State, Delaney Marsco, senior legal counsel for ethics at the nonprofit Campaign Legal Center, told The Daily Beast, “The voters have the right to know the financial interests of the people they are going to entrust with power. … When candidates and public civil servants withhold that information, it does a lot of harm to the public trust.”
