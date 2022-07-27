Dr. Oz failed to mention his New Jersey condo. John Fetterman jumped in with the jokes

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz speaks during a Republican leadership forum at Newtown Athletic Club

Dr. Mehmet Oz was busted again. Not for trying to hawk diet supplements, but this time for forgetting to mention that he owns a condo in New Jersey. Oz and his wife also own a mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The issue? Oz failed to disclose the condo in his April senatorial candidacy paperwork from Pennsylvania, The Daily Beast reports.

Additionally, Oz’s tenants in the condo, according to The Daily Beast, are friends of the former daytime TV talk show host. That’s all well and good, except for this bit: The tenants are “a pair of apparent longtime friends deeply involved in Turkish nationalist activism and connected to groups that have fought to prevent the United States from recognizing the extermination of Armenians on Turkish territory during World War I—which Oz himself has refused to describe as a genocide, despite a consensus among respected historians.”

Whew.

Oz’s parents were both born in Turkey. According to ABC News, Oz, a dual citizen, voted in the 2018 presidential election in Turkey. MSNBC reports that Oz lied in an interview with The Washington Post about his ties to Turkey, saying he’d “never been politically involved in Turkey in any capacity.”

