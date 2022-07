All fascist leaders are inherently ridiculous, but few try so hard at it.

There's been newly visible movement in the Department of Justice's own investigation of the Jan. 6 coup attempt, with new indications that prosecutors are indeed examining Donald Trump's own actions on and before that day. And that's still about all we know, but it's something.

In the meantime, Trump himself is bellowing new, brazenly fascist threats. And Republicans are going full-tilt to strip abortion rights from Americans whether voters want that or not.