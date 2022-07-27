Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls out gun manufacturers for ad showing extremist symbol

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform welcomed gun manufacturers for a hearing to examine the industry's "practices and profits."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did not hold back in her criticisms of the gun manufacturing industry, slamming industry heads for their apparent unwillingness to condemn and address extremist imagery showing up in gun advertisements. The lawmaker showed a photo ad from gunmaker Daniel Defense during the House Committee on Oversight and Reform’s Wednesday meeting, “Examining the Practices and Profits of Gun Manufacturers.” That image showed a man firing a gun who had a tattoo on his arm depicting what’s known as a volknot.

“It’s a symbol that has been increasingly embraced by white supremacists,” Kelly Sampson explained when asked by Ocasio-Cortez. Sampson, who is senior counsel and director of racial justice at the nonprofit Brady, was one of the experts in attendance testifying during this hearing. Others who spoke before the committee included Giffords Law Center Senior Counsel Ryan Busse, who claimed that gun manufacturers ignore extremists who gravitate toward certain brands of guns. Ocasio-Cortez then took the opportunity to ask Daniel Defense CEO Marty Daniel whether he believes “that members of identified hate groups such as the Proud Boys or Oath Keepers should be able to purchase the AR-15 style rifles that [Daniel Defense] sells.”