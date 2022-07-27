NewsNation hires Chris Cuomo as host for fall prime-time show

On Tuesday night, Chris Cuomo made one of his first on-air appearances anywhere since being fired from CNN last December over his role in helping his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, fend off accusations of sexual harassment. Cuomo’s appearance came on NewsNation, the fledgling news channel that replaced WGN America. During an interview with longtime friend Dan Abrams on Dan Abrams Live, it was announced that Cuomo would host a prime-time show on NewsNation this coming fall.

That’s a shame, because NewsNation is making a colossal mistake by giving Cuomo a lifeline. Cuomo was suspended and ultimately fired from CNN—primarily because he mined his sources, along with fellow journalists, for information on whether his brother had any more accusers coming forward.

Chris Cuomo’s firing came mere hours after a woman came forward with a sexual harassment claim against him, as well. With the New York Attorney General Letitia James’ revelations about the extent Chris went to help his brother, his credibility—the only currency you have as a journalist—was worth about as much as an East German mark was worth in 1989.