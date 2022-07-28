Cop who escalated racial profiling incident caught on camera using N-word at Cincinnati school

x 14-yr Cincinnati (OH) police veteran Rose Valentino was caught on bodycam using slurs during an outburst! Her behavior is disgusting & highly worrisome, considering this isn't the 1st time her aggression has escalated an incident. She shouldn't be patrolling our communities! pic.twitter.com/AV9mBXYxWk — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) July 28, 2022

In those 14 years, she's been reprimanded repeatedly for failing to turn on her body-camera, and she was involved in a lawsuit stemming from an allegation of racial profiling on Nov. 17, 2018, WCPO reported. In the suit, Jerry Isham, a Black real estate agent, and his client, Anthony Edwards, claimed that white Cincinnati officers illegally detained them after a retired officer accused them of breaking into a home in a majority white neighborhood. Isham's 9-year-old son was in the car waiting while six police officers aimed guns at Edwards and Isham, who used a lock box to enter the home, according to the 16-page suit Fox 19 obtained and Atlanta Black Star reported on.

Valentino was accused in court documents of escalating the situation by pointing her gun at the men and handcuffing them, WCPO reported. The city ended up settling the lawsuit for $151,000.

The Cincinnati NAACP denounced Valentino in a statement responding to the recent incident on Tuesday. "This officer does not deserve the privilege of serving the citizens of Cincinnati," the organization said. "Her true bias was exposed, and she should not be a police officer."

