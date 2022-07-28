Trump’s Saudi-backed golf event is ‘offensive, disrespectful, and hurtful’ to 9/11 victims’ families

The group 9/11 Justice sent a letter to Trump, CBS News reports, requesting that the former president at least meet to discuss their concerns. The group says they received a response from one of Trump’s aides, alleging that a contract obligates the Trump National Golf Club to move forward with the tournament as planned.

John Bruce Eagleson, founder of 9/11 Justice and who lost his father along with the 2,996 others who died in the attack on the World Trade Center in 2001, said that a Trump representative said, "9/11 is really near and dear to [Trump], and it’s so important to him he is going to remember everyone who signed the letter, and he personally told [the aide] to reach out.”

But Monday, Trump gave an interview to the Wall Street Journal, implying he had no idea what the 9/11 families were talking about.

“I don’t know much about the 9/11 families, I don’t know what is the relationship to this, and their very strong feelings, and I can understand their feelings,” he said. “I can’t really comment on that because I don’t know exactly what they’re saying, and what they’re saying who did what.”

According to the New York Post, Trump was seen Wednesday night living it up in New York City at the official LIV Golf party. And the twice-impeached, one-term former president has a scheduled round of golf ahead of the tournament with a group of professional golfers on Thursday.

The tournament is sponsored by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Funds, according to the Post. Strada calls the event “a multibillion-dollar public relations stunt bought and paid for by the kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

The 9/11 families point to recently released documents from the FBI showing Saudi support of the 9/11 hijackers. Fifteen of the 19 hijackers who attacked the two WTC Towers and the Pentagon, and attempted a failed fourth attack that ended in a field in Stonycreek Township, Pennsylvania, were Saudi nationals.

Despite criticism of the event, Trump told LIV golfers to “take the money now.”

​​"All of those golfers that remain 'loyal' to the very disloyal PGA, in all of its different forms, will pay a big price when the inevitable MERGER with LIV comes, and you get nothing but a big 'thank you' from PGA officials who are making Millions of Dollars a year," Trump wrote (as presented) on Truth Social Monday, CNN reports.

Matthew Bocchi, who lost his father on 9/11, told CBS News: “We've had every president since 9/11 evade holding the kingdom responsible for their role in the attacks on September 11th, and we believe they need to be held accountable for murdering our loved ones and injuring countless others.”

John Bruce Eagleson, who lost his father along with the 2,996 others who died in the attack on the World Trade Center in 2001, tells CNN that the choice to host the LIV Golf tournament is "unconscionable.” Specifically, the course itself is "in the backyard of where 750 New Jersey residents were murdered."

"The former President correctly speculated in 2016 that Saudi Arabia knocked down the Towers, and now the FBI has released the documents to prove him right… yet he is choosing money over America. So much for America First. A sad day,” Eagleson told CNN.

CBS News reports that the 9/11 families have also reached out to President Joe Biden for support.

Meanwhile, LIV Golf released a statement about the event and its controversy. That letter reads, in part: "These families have our deepest sympathy. While some may not agree, we believe golf is a force for good around the world.”

Thursday, Bob Costas gave an interview to CNN and did not hold back.