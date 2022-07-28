News Roundup: Manchin might(?) agree to do a thing; Republicans take anger out on war vets

We'll see.

The Senate dance of determining what Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin will vote for took another turn yesterday with an announcement that he'd agreed to support ... well, something. The idea of the Senate doing any something at all, however, led Senate Republicans to take out their anger on a previously popular bill that would provide expanded medical care for poisoned war veterans. Yes, that's how Republicanism works now. No, nobody thinks the Republican base will get disgusted by it.

Elsewhere, the aggressive anti-voting measures taken by Georgia Republicans angry about their citizens electing two Democrats to the Senate are having a real impact, and there's a new culture war afoot as Republican state attorney generals sue to preserve their states' "right" to discriminate against LGBTQ public school students. But that's not really a "culture war" thing so much as it's just being mean-spirited assholes for the sake of being mean-spirited assholes.