Cartoon: Trump’s outtakes

x Vimeo Video

The January 6th committee unveiled outtakes from the video address Donald Trump released the day after the insurrection. Needless to say, the video was not flattering. The committee revealed an unedited look at a maniacal president who just can’t bring himself to say the election is over.

Even more disturbing than what we see on the video of January 7th is the fact that Trump is still trying to overturn the 2020 election today. The Insurrectionist-in-Chief called the Republican Wisconsin house speaker just a couple weeks ago to get him to overturn the election results.

Also in the “even more disturbing” department is the fact that Trump still has such strong support in the Republican Party and so many accomplices throughout Congress. Something tells me the outtake videos will get worse and worse.

If you’ve been enjoying my cartoons, join me over on Patreon where you can help support my work, download prints and see behind-the-scenes videos!