Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: Democratic legislative initiatives and wins put Republicans on defensive

The Yinzers vs. The Jagoff

The key to understanding the Fetterman-Oz Senate race in Pennsylvania.

Sure, this is just one Fetterman stan on the internet. But one word caught my eye.

Don't be a jagoff and vote for Oz! Yinz need to get out and vote for John Fetterman! After voting go get yourself,a pop or arn city and a jumbo or chipped ham sandwich!

Not “jagoff”—I’m from Cleveland and we hear Pittsburgh people saying that all the time because the Terrible Towel folks like to hurl it at the Dawg Pound.

Not “chipped ham”—which, for the uninitiated, is a below-average lunch meat Pittsburghers seem to love.

No, what stopped me in this tweet was the word “yinz,” which is the Pittsburgh version of the plural of “you.” You may also hear it in the form “yinzer,” which is the plural of the plural.

Fetterman’s fans use this term a lot these days.

…

This has boxed Oz into a corner. If he starts addressing Pennsylvanians as “yinzers” (and not all of them are; don’t go trying that in South Philly) it’ll just highlight the phoniness of his Pennsylvania roots. If he keeps ignoring the yinzers, then he’s ceding connection to a chunk of voters—especially in Beaver, Butler, and Westmoreland counties outside of Pittsburgh—who should be solidly his.