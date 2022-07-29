Republicans turned out for military-themed photo-op just before voting down veterans care bill

Republicans shifted against the PACT Act because Democrats announced a plan for a completely unrelated bill: the reconciliation deal with Sen. Joe Manchin to invest in clean energy and health care while raising some corporate taxes. That’s what it took for them to go from being so grateful to the USO for the opportunity to assemble care packages for service members to voting to deny health care to veterans for conditions related to their time in the military.

x I was honored to join @the_uso today and make care packages for our brave military members in gratitude of their sacrifice and service to our nation. pic.twitter.com/p9VJddb7b8 — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) July 27, 2022

Comedian Jon Stewart, who has become a dedicated advocate for veterans, skewered Scott at a Thursday press conference.

“It’s beautiful,” Stewart said, dripping with sarcasm. “Did you get the package? I think it has M&M’s in it, and some cookies and some moist towelettes.”

“None of them care—except to tweet,” he added. “Boy, they’ll tweet it. Can’t wait to see what they come up with on Veterans Day, on Memorial Day. Well, this is the reality of it.”

“We’ve seen partisanship and games within Congress for years,” Jeremy Butler, CEO of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, was quoted by NBC News. “But what is shocking is that so many senators would literally be willing to play with veterans’ lives so openly like this.

“They’re manufacturing reasons to vote against legislation that they literally voted for just last month,” Butler continued. “And so it’s really a new level of low.”

After they blocked the bill, some Senate Republicans celebrated with fist bumps and handshakes:

x Senate Republicans BLOCKED the #PACTAct, critical health care for veterans with illness caused by toxic burn pits.



Even though many Republicans supported it just weeks ago.



And they celebrated. pic.twitter.com/fAWIVrwB0A — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) July 28, 2022

The PACT Act, if Republicans ever allow it to pass, will extend coverage to 3.5 million veterans.

x “If this is America First, then America is fucked.”



Take 10 minutes to watch Jon Stewart tear into Republicans for blocking a Senate bill providing benefits to veterans, including for those exposed to burn pits. pic.twitter.com/UMzCV5uKnU — The Recount (@therecount) July 28, 2022

