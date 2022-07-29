GOP gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake peppering speeches with echoes of Trump’s election fraud claims

According to ABC-15 in Arizona, after numerous complaints, Arizona U.S. Attorney Gary Restaino announced he will reopen an investigation on voter fraud in the state. But he has said plainly that “the [voting] system is working.”

"It's a system that is highly professionalized to the county recorder and the Secretary of State's Office,” Restaino said, adding that his office is also working with the FBI and the Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center to follow up on voting issues. So far, none have been uncovered.

Nonetheless, Lake has laid out a plan that includes getting rid of voting machines and replacing them with a hand count, the Post reports. She has additionally proposed to eliminate voting by mail for “one-day voting,” where all voters must vote in their precincts on a set day. And she’s suggested auditing of elections, something that is already required by federal law.

Lisa Marra, the president of Election Officials of Arizona and a lifelong Republican, tells the Post that the state doesn’t have sufficient staffing for Lake’s idea. Helen Purcell, also a Republican and the ex-Maricopa County recorder who oversaw elections for 28 years, says the idea would essentially disenfranchise residents.

“You’ll have people that don’t get to show everybody what they feel about their government. … If not everybody is able to vote, how does that government represent you? Isn’t that what our whole system is built on, is representation?”

Maricopa’s current county recorder, Stephen Richer, says elections have been smooth. "The reality is it's all safe," he tells ABC-15.

Ultimately, election officials in the state have said that if Lake and her campaign team know of any actual evidence of voter fraud, then they should report it to law enforcement. Otherwise, they need to stop planting seeds of doubt about the system.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has endorsed Lake’s rival, Karrin Taylor Robson.

Politico reports that while on CNN’s State of the Union, Ducey accused Lake of “misleading voters with no evidence,” adding, “She’s been tagged by her opponents with a nickname, Fake Lake, which seems to be sticking and actually doing some damage.”