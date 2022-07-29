Biden administration's new solar initiatives finally make renewables more widely accessible

One of the most exciting developments is the Biden administration’s rolling out of a community solar subscription program that benefits those who live in subsidized housing or receive federal assistance. The program allows residents in subsidized households to receive the benefits of community solar without their energy credits factoring against their income. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program—also rolled out this week—provides assistance for households receiving federal assistance by providing assistance for energy bills and even funding projects to boost a home’s energy efficiency. Already, several states and Washington, D.C., are signed up for the pilot program, including Colorado, Illinois, New Jersey, New Mexico, and New York.
Along with the promises of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes providing tax credits for heat pumps and solar panels, those in the renewable industry are praising the direction the White House is taking to address a renewable transition as it continues to work toward its net-zero goals. “The Inflation Reduction Act makes unprecedented investments in clean energy deployment and manufacturing and will cement certainty for an industry that produces, clean, reliable, affordable energy made right here at home,” the coalition Local Solar For All said in a statement. Incentives like these make a meaningful difference in solar adoption, too. According to a study from the Department of Energy, “solar could account for as much as 40%” of the nation’s electricity by 2035.”
