Biden administration's new solar initiatives finally make renewables more widely accessible

Community solar options and incentives for further renewable development put the U.S. on the right track to fight climate change and address skyrocketing electricity bills made worse by extreme heat.

The Biden administration announced a series of solar initiatives this week meant to incentivize more Americans who are looking to make the switch to renewables or are interested in entering the solar industry. The administration reiterated its support of a Department of Energy program aimed at bringing “together employers, training providers, and labor unions to support pathways to the solar industry to recruit, train, and retain an inclusive workforce,” according to an agency press release. Already, $10 million has been earmarked from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for this program.

Separate funding is also being dedicated to supporting equitable community solar projects, with prizes of $10,000 being awarded to groups with projects that meet metrics like providing meaningful benefit to low- to moderate-income households that include community ownership, among other criteria. Applications are open for the Sunny Awards for Equitable Community Solar, and an informational webinar is scheduled for Aug. 18. Though solar adoption has significantly increased over the past two decades, it is still prohibitively expensive for many Americans to opt into using solar for power generation. A ConsumerAffairs poll found cost to be the top reason that many choose not to take the solar plunge.