News roundup: Republican hostage taking, Big Oil rip-off, and an offer to work for no pay

From Friday’s news: Republicans continue taking hostages—first veterans, now marriage equality—in their ongoing temper tantrum over the Manchin deal. And because hypocrisy is their way, after screwing over the veterans, a group of Republican senators held a “Support the Troops” photo-op. There are now texts from Jan. 6 missing from the Department of Homeland Security. It’s quite the mystery as to why that day in particular is when so many former Trump officials seem to have accidentally erased their communications. In another coincidence, Big Oil announced record profits in a year where they totally weren’t ripping off consumers at the gas pump. Finally, Chick-fil-A really thinks their customer base is stupid.

